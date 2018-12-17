Woman Stabbed to Death in Compton, Husband Detained

A man stabbed his wife to death in Compton on Monday before turning himself in to police in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The fatal attack was first reported about 10:05 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 15600 block of South Frailey Avenue, Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, initially described only as a woman, dead at the scene, she said.

The woman’s husband soon turned himself in at a Los Angeles Police Department station, where he was being detained Monday afternoon, officials said. His identity was not available, nor were further details regarding the circumstances of the stabbing.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

