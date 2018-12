× Worker Dies in Construction Accident Near Bel Air

A worker was killed at a residential construction site near Bel Air on Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:42 a.m. at a home under construction in the 2300 block of N. Donella Circle.

The victim was described as an adult male, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department Alert. No other details were available.

It is unknown at this time how the accident happened.

