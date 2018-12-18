× 2 Arrested After Ultralight Plane Drops Nearly 130 Pounds of Meth Near Calexico

Two people were arrested after an Ultralight plane dropped nearly 130 pounds of methamphetamine near Calexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials.

The incident occurred about 12:10 a.m. Sunday when agents spotted the plane fly over the border from Mexico into the U.S. without any lights on. The agents were able to track the plane’s route and saw it descend just north of Calexico, before flying back toward Mexico, officials said in a news release.

Agents discovered two zippered bag under heavy brush, a metallic cage and a bicycle in a field where the plane is believed to have unloaded its cargo. Two people found near the vicinity were interviewed and eventually arrested in connection with receiving the drugs.

Officials unpacked 60 duct-taped bundles of white powder inside the two bags that tested positive for meth. The 129 pounds of drugs is estimated at $1.4 million, CBP officials said.

“Ultralight aircraft not only pose a threat to legitimate air traffic in the vicinity, but also to national security,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in the news release. “These aircraft are able to carry small payloads of dangerous cargo or dangerous people.”

The incident is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

This is video footage of the ULA making its way to the drop zone. Agents were in place to intercept. Thanks to the @CBPRGV Special Operations Detachment #SOD that assisted our #ElCentro Sector SOD & agents.#BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/t22mG5eJNu — CBP El Centro (@CBPElCentro) December 18, 2018