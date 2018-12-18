2 Teens With Migrant Caravan Slain in Tijuana

Posted 11:08 PM, December 18, 2018, by
A Central American migrant who travelled in a caravan to the Mexico-U.S. border walks between tents at a temporary shelter in downtown Tijuana on Dec. 17, 2018. (Credit: Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images)

A Central American migrant who travelled in a caravan to the Mexico-U.S. border walks between tents at a temporary shelter in downtown Tijuana on Dec. 17, 2018. (Credit: Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images)

Two Honduran teenagers with the migrant caravan were killed and their bodies dumped in a Tijuana alley over the weekend, according to a Baja California prosecutor.

The killings highlight the dangers faced by Central American migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, waiting in Mexico to ask for asylum in the United States.

The identities of the teenagers have not been released.

The boys, approximately 16 and 17 years old, showed signs of being stabbed and strangled, according to a statement from the Baja California prosecutor’s office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories