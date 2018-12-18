× 2 Teens With Migrant Caravan Slain in Tijuana

Two Honduran teenagers with the migrant caravan were killed and their bodies dumped in a Tijuana alley over the weekend, according to a Baja California prosecutor.

The killings highlight the dangers faced by Central American migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, waiting in Mexico to ask for asylum in the United States.

The identities of the teenagers have not been released.

The boys, approximately 16 and 17 years old, showed signs of being stabbed and strangled, according to a statement from the Baja California prosecutor’s office.

