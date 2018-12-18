2019 Rose Parade Preview #2 With Phoenix Decorating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue her series of reports spotlighting the 2019 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle was live at Phoenix Decorating in Irwindale to see the floats the company is constructing for:

*Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s

*Shriner’s Hospitals for Children

*United Sikh Mission USA

For more information about Phoenix Decorating, take a look at the company’s website.

For more information about the 2019 Rose Parade, here’s that website.

If there are questions, please feel free to email Gayle Anderson at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call Gayle at 1-323-460-5732.