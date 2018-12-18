× L.A. Teachers Strike Appears More Likely With Union, District Still Divided After Release of Fact-Finding Report

Los Angeles teachers may have moved one big step closer to a strike.

Tuesday marked the release of a report from a fact-finding panel, the last legal step in a process that clears the way for them to walk out. The aim of the panel is to try to find common ground that could pave the way toward a settlement.

But the rhetoric from the union and the district after the report came out suggests long odds for a breakthrough.

The report included support for both sides — which is typical of fact-finding. Panel members try to give negotiators a factual basis to work from and to suggest and encourage reasonable compromise.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.