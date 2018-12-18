× Officials Responding to Report of Bus Shooting on WB 10 Freeway in West L.A.; 1 Person Grazed by Glass: CHP

The California Highway Patrol blocked a stretch of the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon as investigators responded to a report of a bus shooting that apparently left one person injured.

The driver of a green FlixBus said somebody opened fire at the bus, CHP Officer Siara Lund told KTLA. She said nobody was struck by a bullet, but one person was grazed by glass.

Paramedics transported that passenger to a hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officials received a 911 call about the incident around 12:35 p.m., Lund said.

CHP issued a SigAlert and blocked all lanes on the westbound 10 Freeway from Fairfax Avenue to Robertson Boulevard and the transition to the northbound 405.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN LOS ANGELES: WB I-10 TRANSITION TO NB I-405 AND WB 10 FROM FAIRFAX AVE TO ROBERTSON BLVD, ALL LANES WILL BE SHUT DOWN FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) December 18, 2018

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.