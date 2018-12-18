× Chloe, Brutalized Pup Left in Long Beach Dumpster, Released From Care; $15K Reward for Finding Her Abuser

The severely abused puppy discovered tied up in a dumpster in Long Beach earlier this month, found with skull fractures and covered in human urine, was released from medical care Tuesday.

Now named “Chloe,” the Maltese-poodle-terrier mix is facing another six to eight weeks of recovery as she enters rehabilitation and remains in foster care, according to Dr. Thomas Babcock, hospital administrator at Long Beach Animal Emergency.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to make in arrest since the 1-year-old pup was found brutalized on Dec. 8.

A $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her abuse is being offered by businesses and rescue groups including Just Food for Dogs, Fix Long Beach, Sparky and the Gang and other donors.

Chloe was rescued from a trash bin near Walnut Avenue in downtown Long Beach when someone heard her crying, according to hospital staff. She was wrapped in a blanket and fed sugar water by the Good Samaritan until help arrived.

She was then rushed to Primary Care Animal Hospital.

The pup was later transferred to Long Beach Animal Emergency and has been undergoing treatment there for the last 11 days. Since being found with several life-threatening injuries, Babcock said, Chloe’s been gaining weight and “eating ravenously.”

“We’ve been thrilled with her progress,” Babcock said.

When was rescued, Chloe was nearly comatose from head trauma and skull fractures, according to Babcock. Bruising covered most of her tiny frame and she had multiple rib fractures, brain swelling and a broken leg, rescuers and hospital staff have said.

X-rays of her fractured femur shows the extent of the injury, which was so severe that hospital officials previously said it may have to be amputated. She has since undergone surgery for her leg.

“These are serious injuries with signs of prolonged abuse. Chloe will be evaluated to further assess her injuries and determine surgical options for her leg,” Babcock said in a Dec. 14 statement from hospital officials.

The animal rescue group Fix Long Beach started handling Chloe’s case after receiving a tip from a volunteer the day she was found, according to the hospital statement. That volunteer was wished to remain anonymous.

“It’s truly appalling that someone could do this to another living creature,” Diana Kliche, a Fix Long Beach board member, said in the same statement.

“It appears that not a single ounce of compassion was given to Chloe. Even the bag they put her in to die had old food and garbage. They couldn’t even get a clean bag,” Kliche said.

Those with information that could solve the case are urged to contact Long Beach Animal Care Service’s Special Investigation Unit at 562-570-3086. Tipsters can also contact the SPCA Los Angeles or Long Beach Police Department.

Donations for Chloe and other abused dogs can be made to Fix Long Beach at www.FixLongBeachPets.com, through PayPal at donate@fixlongbeachpets.com, or through Venmo by directing payments to @FixLongBeach.

