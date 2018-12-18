Christmas and New Year’s Eve Kids Tables With Wild Child Party & Supply

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owner and Event Stylist for Wild Child Party & Supply Jolie Dionisio joined us live with colorful and playful kids tables for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Wild Child Party & Supply is located at 327 Redondo Ave in Long Beach. They have a new location opening in early 2019 in Newport Beach. For more info on their party supplies, event styling and balloon installations, you can click HERE or follow them on Instagram @WildChildParty. A big thank you to the following vendors for helping to create the setup for the segment.

Honey Honey Calligraphy

Rooted and Wild Floral Design Co

Sugar Crush Sweets

Teak and Lace Party Rentals