Christmas and New Year’s Eve Kids Tables With Wild Child Party & Supply

Owner and Event Stylist for Wild Child Party & Supply Jolie Dionisio joined us live with colorful and playful kids tables for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Wild Child Party & Supply is located at 327 Redondo Ave in Long Beach. They have a new location opening in early 2019 in Newport Beach. For more info on their party supplies, event styling and balloon installations, you can click HERE or follow them on Instagram @WildChildParty. A big thank you to the following vendors for helping to create the setup for the segment.
Rooted and Wild Floral Design Co