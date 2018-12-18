Crossing Guard Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Near Elementary School in Simi Valley
A traffic collision near a school in Simi Valley left a crossing guard dead on Tuesday, authorities said.
According to Simi Valley police, a three-vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Los Angeles and Socrates avenues, a block south of Arroyo Elementary School.
The agency said the victim, only identified as a female crossing guard with the city of Simi Valley, sustained serious injuries in the incident. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Police urged the public to avoid the area as the investigation continued.
Officials provided no further information.
34.269447 -118.781482