Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in South L.A.

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Deputies originally responded around 9:25 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of East 84th Place and South Hooper Avenue, a residential area with many single-family homes, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The responding deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper torso, officials said.

Paramedics responded and attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No information has been released about the victim, other than that he was a Latino adult.

Authorities had not yet identified a suspect.

Homicide detectives were continuing to investigate the shooting, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.