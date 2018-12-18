LAPD Seeks Suspects After Man Shot Dead While Repairing Car in North Hollywood

Police are searching for leads after a man was fatally shot while working on his vehicle in a North Hollywood parking lot, officials said Tuesday.

Sergio Mares, a 42-year-old Sun Valley resident, was repairing his car outside the Valley Plaza Recreation Center at the corner of Archwood Street and Laurel Grove Avenue when he was approached by two men shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

One of the men pulled out a firearm and shot him, police said.

Responding officers found Mares with multiple gunshot wounds, but the suspects had already fled north to Vanowen Street, according to LAPD. They were believed to be traveling in a vehicle.

Paramedics transported Mares to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities are now working to compile a description of the suspects and their vehicle, and to determine a motive.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.