Man ID’d Following Arrest in Wife’s Stabbing Death in Compton

Officials on Tuesday identified a man arrested in the stabbing death of his wife in Compton the previous day.

Henry Cunningham, 66, turned himself in at a Los Angeles Police Department station not long after deputies responded to a call in the 15600 block of South Frailey Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday and found his 58-year-old wife, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies reported finding apparent signs of trauma to her torso. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they received information that her husband might have been involved.

Cunningham was booked on suspicion of murder and remained in jail on $2 million bail, the agency said.

The knife used was recovered at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

