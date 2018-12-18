Man, Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Delivery Van Filled With $10,000 Worth of Packages in Redondo Beach

A man and a woman are accused of stealing a delivery van with $10,000 worth of packages in Redondo Beach, police said.
The van was stolen about 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Graham Avenue Green Lane, according to the Daily Breeze.
The van was found about five miles away, where the suspects were unloading the boxes, the newspaper reported.
Richard Aleman, 24, and Marianna Archundia, 24, both of Hawthorne, were eventually arrested.
Archundia appears to have a cross tattoo on her forehead.
The van was loaded with 230 packages and Redondo Beach police were able to recover and return all of the stolen goods.
Last week @redondobeachpd Officers arrested Richard Aleman (left) and Marianna Archundia (right) of Hawthorne. Both individuals were arrested after stealing a package delivery van in the City of Redondo Beach. The van contained 230 packages worth approximately $10,000.00!! #RBPD was able to recover and return all of the stolen packages! Our Patrols Officers did a great job tracking the van back to the City of Hawthorne where the investigation was taken over and completed by our hard charging Special Investigations Unit Detectives!