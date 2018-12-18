Schiff School of Highland Dance With World Champion Emma Schiff
-
Adam Schiff Says House Democrats Plan to Investigate Khashoggi Killing
-
Hoover High Students Stage Walkout After Homecoming Game, Dance Canceled
-
Rep. Schiff: If Democrats Flip House, Renewing Probe on Russia’s Election Meddling Will Be Top Priority
-
SoCal Rep. Adam Schiff Says Trump ‘Is Being Dishonest’ About CIA Report on Jamal Khashoggi’s Killing
-
Go Blue With UNICEF in Celebration of World Children’s Day
-
-
Congressman Adam Schiff Talks Mail Bombs, Murky Investigation, Migrant Caravan, Investigations Into the Trump Administration
-
Suspicious Device Found on Vehicle Near School in Inglewood Safely Detonated by Bomb Squad
-
Shooting at Highland Park Bar Leaves Two People Wounded
-
Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader, Deletes Tweet Saying 3 Jewish Billionaires Are Trying to ‘Buy’ Election
-
Highland Artist’s ‘Curious Creations’ Spook San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies
-
-
Rapper 2 Milly Sues Video Game Fortnite Makers Over Dance Moves
-
ShakeAlert, the Early Earthquake Warning System, Now Operational But Not Ready for Mass Public Alerts
-
‘We Will Close the Border Permanently if Need Be,’ Trump Says After Migrants Attempt to Rush SoCal Port of Entry