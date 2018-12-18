× Serial Groper Convicted Again After Touching Women, Girls on L.A. Metro Buses: City Attorney

A 27-year-old man with several previous convictions for groping public transit passengers in the Los Angeles area was again convicted for attacking more women and girls on buses, officials announced Tuesday.

Ager Linder pleaded no contest to two counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual battery and one count of battery on a public transportation passenger, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office said.

He allegedly groped five women and three girls, between 15- to 27-years-old, while on Metro buses in the Mid-City area from May to August 2018.

“At times he would pretend to be asleep and then grab a victim… In each of those incidents, Linder would approach the victims and grab their breasts, buttocks or other body parts,” a statement from the City Attorney said.

This year’s incidents occurred after Linder had already been convicted in nine similar attacks, according to officials. The earlier incidents happened in public transit facilities in North Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Culver City, Norwalk, West L.A. and Long Beach, the City Attorney’s Office said.

Linder is currently on probation after being convicted in January for touching four female individuals, including a minor, from July 2017 to December 2017 while riding the Red Line, authorities said.

Officials said in December 2017, he pushed a victim against the wall of a train and held her buttocks before she managed to flee and alert officials.

Earlier this year, Feuer announced that Linder had been sentenced to 450 days in jail, 36 months of probation and mandatory lifetime sex offender registration. The man was also ordered to finish a yearlong sex offender treatment program and stay at least 100 yards away from Metro trains and stations.

County inmate records show he was arrested on Dec. 3, 2017 and released on Feb. 27, 2018. He was again detained on Aug. 20 this year and remained in custody Tuesday on $160,000 bail, records indicate.

“People should be able to use our transit systems without troubling and frightening harassment, abuse or worse,” Feuer said in a statement in January.

The city attorney repeated the same sentiment in announcing the latest conviction against Linder.

Linder was scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19 next year. The City Attorney’s Office said it planned to seek a sentence of 54 months of formal probation and one year in county jail followed by a year of residential mental health counseling, mandatory sex offender registration and an order to stay away order from all public transit.

