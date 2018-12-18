Police Search for Attacker After Stabbing Leaves Man Hospitalized in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Orange are searching for whoever stabbed a man in the chest Monday night.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Chapman Avenue, Orange Police Department Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

The victim had suffered a single stab wound to his chest and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Sgt. Scott Jorgensen said.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators initially believed the attack was random but later stated the two may have known each other, "or at least there was some connection that caused this confrontation to occur,” McMullin said. "It does not appear that it was a random attack," he said.

No description of the attacker, who is still on the loose, was immediately available.

East Chapman Avenue was closed between Glassell Street and South Orange Street during the investigation, the Police Department tweeted.