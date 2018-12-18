Surveillance Video Shows Car Slamming Into Bellflower Motel; 3 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were injured after a sedan drove straight into a motel room in Bellflower on Tuesday, according to officials and video from the scene.

Paramedics responded to the Value Inn at 10410 E. Alondra Blvd. after the incident was reported around 3:30 p.m., said Inspector Joey Marron with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Surveillance video released by the motel shows a dark-colored, older model sedan slamming into the building head-on at a high speed. A cloud of debris erupts upon impact.

Three people were taken to a nearby trauma center, two with critically injuries and one with minor injuries, firefighters said.

Among the patients were the motel's manager, the manager's son and the car's driver, according to L.A. County Sheriff's Lt. Thomas.

Crews were still working to clean up the area several hours later.

A group of four men were sweeping the room hit by the car, which contained a mattress and television. The room was otherwise in disarray, with detritus strewn about and one wall missing.

Sheriff's deputies were responding to investigate, but preliminary information indicated neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor, Thomas said.

No further details were immediately available.