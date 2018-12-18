× Suspect Arrested in String of Long Beach Armed Robberies

A suspect in multiple armed robberies in Long Beach is now behind bars facing felony charges.

Darrell Tatum, 57, of Long Beach, is charged with six felony counts of robbery and six firearm enhancements. Tatum was arrested on Dec. 13.

Detectives served a search warrant at Tatum’s home found a loaded firearm and evidence connected to the robberies.

The robberies all took place between 4:45 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 7, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement. Among the locations targeted were several restaurants, a pet shop, and a wireless store.

Detectives released surveillance footage from one of the crimes in hopes of generating tips from the public.

Detectives working the case were contacted by the Signal Hill Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments, who were investigating similar robberies.

Tatum is held in the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail.