Suspect in 1991 Killings of 2 Wienerschnitzel Employees in Santa Ana Faces Arraignment

Accused of gunning down two fast food restaurant employees in 1991, a 45-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the cold case killings in Santa Ana.

Alejandro Galindo Dominguez faces murder charges that were filed last week — 27 years after he allegedly robbed a Der Wienerschnitzel and fatally shot two employees, 28-year-old Andres Bello and 18-year-old Juan Cabral, according to prosecutors.

The July 23, 1991 shooting went unsolved for decades until Dominguez turned himself in to Border Patrol Agents. Prosecutors described him as a resident of Mexico at the time of his arrest.

Dominguez will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 24 at Santa Ana’s Central Justice Center.

If convicted of the two murder charges and sentencing enhancement for committing a murder during a robbery, multiple murders and personal use of a firearm, Dominguez could receive a maximum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.