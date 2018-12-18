× Target Employee Stabbed by Accused Shoplifter in Pasadena: Police

A Target employee who confronted someone about allegedly shoplifting at a Pasadena store was stabbed in the leg by the accused thief early Tuesday evening, according to police.

The employee was stabbed around 5 p.m. while working in loss prevention at the store located at 777 East Colorado Boulevard, said Pasadena Police Lt. Marie Sell. She said the stabbing wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

The man stabbed the employee with a sharp object before he was detained by workers at the store, Sell said. Police have not released a more specific description of the weapon used.

The suspect was being turned over to Pasadena police, according to Sell. No other details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.