The News Director’s Office: Byron Lane, Writer/Actor

Byron Lane is a former news writer and producer, and currently stars in the critically-acclaimed play he wrote titled Tilda Swinton Answers an Ad on Craigslist. Byron also wrote, produced, directed, and stars in the award-winning web series Last Will and Testicle, which was inspired by his own experience with testicular cancer. He also wrote and produced the feature film comedy Herpes Boy, which he also stars in alongside Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer.

Byron stops by the News Director’s Office and shares how he went from a news writer, to writing creatively. He talks about his inspiration for his play about Tilda Swinton, opens up about his time working as the assistant for the late Carrie Fisher, and more.

Episode quotes

“The road to Hell is paved with adverbs.” -Stephen King

