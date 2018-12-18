Walnut Man Accused of Child Sex Tourism in Tijuana Gets More Than 17 Years in Prison

A Los Angeles-area man accused of trying to set up sexual encounters with children as young as 8 in Tijuana was sentenced Monday to 17½ years in prison.

In his plea agreement, Kenneth Bigler, 53, of Walnut admitted to having sexual contact with girls ages 14 to 16. But in numerous communications with a sex broker he had asked for children much younger, according to court records.

Bigler also filmed some sexual encounters with a girl he believed was younger than 16 and then brought that footage into the U.S., according to his plea.

As part of his guilty plea to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, he agreed to register as a sex offender. U.S. District Judge John Houston on Monday also requested Bigler be housed at a prison with a sex offender treatment program and ordered him to 10 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

