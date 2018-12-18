× Woman Critical After Boyfriend Allegedly Sets Her on Fire Outside Tim Hortons Restaurant in N.Y.

Police are investigating a domestic incident that left a woman critically burned outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in New York.

According to City of Tonawanda police, a man contacted his girlfriend, who works at the location, and told her to come outside. He then threw a flammable liquid on her and set her on fire, television station WKBW reported.

Police say he also accidentally set himself on fire. Both people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man is expected to be charged with attempted murder. The victim, identified by family members as Jessica Cameron, remains in the hospital in critical condition. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jessica’s family pay her extensive medical bills.

Police report this was a domestic situation that escalated over a custody issue. Police have been to the couple’s home previously for a domestic incident.