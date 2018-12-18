Women Who Found Christmas Card Full of Cash in Cerritos Return Gift to Its Rightful Owner

Two women who found a lost Christmas card with $800 inside while dining in Cerritos over the weekend were able to track down its rightful owners and met them for the first time on Tuesday. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 18, 2018.
