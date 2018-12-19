1 Critically Injured in Koreatown Shooting: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was critically injured in a Koreatown shooting Tuesday night, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The incident was reported about 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Council Street.

Responding officers found the victim, described only as male, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim was apparently walking down the street when he was approached by two males, and one of them opened fire, according to the LAPD.

Authorities did not have a detailed description of the suspects and the motive is also unknown.

No further details have been released.

Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.