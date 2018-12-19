$20K Reward in Search for Killer of Man Who Was Walking Home From Shift at In-N-Out Burger in East L.A.

Authorities are set to announce a reward Wednesday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 22-year-old man as he walked home from his shift at an In-N-Out burger in East Los Angeles last month.

Members of the victim’s family will join Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials in announcing the $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting death of Rene Lupian.

Detectives are also hoping to identify a person of interest connected to the case, a news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Lupian was walking home after work about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 when got involved in some type of altercation with the suspect in the 900 block of Concourse Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department stated in an earlier news release.

During the struggle, Lupian was shot in the upper body. The gunman then stole Lupian’s backpack and fled the scene in some type of vehicle.

Lupian was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The reward is expected to be announced at a news conference about 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about Lupian’s killer or the person of interest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.