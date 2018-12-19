31-Day Food Revolution to Transform Yourself With Ocean Robbins of Food Revolution Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vegan Bruschetta Cheeseball

1 cup raw cashews

3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic, chopped (about 2-3 cloves)

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground mustard

¼ cup fresh tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, sliced

2 tablespoons sundried tomatoes, chopped (dried, not in oil)

Breadcrumb topping:

½ cup breadcrumbs, gluten free if needed

2 tablespoons fresh basil, sliced

2 tablespoons sundried tomatoes, chopped (dried, not in oil)

½ teaspoon sea salt, optional (see note)

Instructions

1. Grind the cashews in a food processor until you get a fine powder. You are grinding them dry, not soaked.

2. Add the vinegar, garlic, salt and mustard and blend until you get a smooth paste, scraping the sides as you go.

3. Add in the fresh tomatoes, basil and sundried tomatoes and pulse to incorporate. Don’t puree too much because you want some texture.

4. Now scrape out the creamy mixture and place it in cheese cloth, a tea towel or just any piece of cloth. Wrap it up into a ball and rubberband it (see the post for photos).

5. Put the ball in a mesh strainer and then put that over a bowl (see photo in the post on this too). Place it in the fridge for at least 4-6 hours, but overnight is best. This will help draw out the small amount of moisture that is in the cheese, firming it up a bit. You don’t have to use a strainer but that helps keep its shape.

6. Now, if you simply can’t wait and must eat this now, or just don’t want to deal with cloth, then you can definitely eat this as a spread. You can simply put it in a bowl, and top with the breadcrumb topping or skip the breadcrumbs all together.

7. To make the breadcrumb topping, place all ingredients in a pan and heat on medium low, constantly mixing, until browned a bit. This takes about 3-5 minutes max. You can use a drizzle of oil if you prefer to get an even crispier result. You can do this the same day you make the cheese ball, then store in a container until the next day when you coat it.

8. When ready to finish the cheese ball, pour the breadcrumbs onto a plate. Take the cheese ball out of the cloth and place it on the breadcrumbs. Slowly roll it around, or use your hands to coat the ball.

9. Serve with crackers and veggies!

Eggless Eggnog

½ cup cashews, soaked overnight and drained

½ cup almonds, soaked overnight and drained

3 cups water

4 medjool dates, pitted (soak overnight if on the drier side)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg, depending on preference, plus lots more for serving

Pinch of salt

Make nut milk. Add soaked nuts, water, and pitted dates to blender. Process on high for about 3 minutes. Mixture will get hot. Pour mixture through nut milk bag (or unused clean stocking or pantyhose!) into a bowl, squeezing excess liquid from bag until left with mostly dry pulp in bag. Discard or reserve for another use*.

Return milk to blender (or just use a whisk) and add vanilla, ground cinnamon, generous amount of freshly grated nutmeg, and salt. Blend briefly just to combine. Taste and adjust spices. Pour milk into clean jar and allow to cool in refrigerator until well chilled. It will thicken a bit as it cools. Shake jar before serving, and top with an extra sprinkling of freshly grated nutmeg. Mixture will last 3 days in the refrigerator. Makes about 3½ cups.

Healthy Peppermint Bark Oatmeal

½ banana

⅓ cup soy or almond milk

1 tbsp organic cocoa powder

¼ tsp baking powder

½ cup dry rolled oats

Peppermint extract

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F and set aside a small ramekin.

2. In a blender, combine banana and milk and blend until smooth.

3. Add cocoa, baking powder and oats and blend until very smooth.

4. Add 1-3 drops peppermint extract and mix well.

5. Transfer batter to the ramekin and bake until the top is firm, about 22-25 minutes.