At Least 2 Arrested in South L.A. After Burglary in O.C. Leads to Pursuit

At least two people were arrested following a burglary in Orange County that triggered a police pursuit through Los Angeles early Wednesday, authorities said.

Westminster police were called to assist other law enforcement agencies about 2:30 a.m. after a burglary crew pried open the door of Vision Center, an optometrist’s office, in the 15000 block of Goldenwest Street, said Cpl. Alan Aoki.

It is not clear what merchandise was taken from Vision Center, which sells prescription glasses and sunglasses, Aoki said.

The suspects were under surveillance at the time by the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, known as L.A. Impact. It is not clear what the task force was investigating, though Redondo Beach police officials confirmed they were leading the probe.

