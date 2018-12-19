Authorities Round up Stray Dogs in Anza After Woman Was Severely Attacked

Animals control officers are cracking down on stray dogs in Anza after a woman was severely attacked on her own property, officials said.

Four stray dogs were impounded following a sweep of the area Wednesday, and seven citations were issued for licensing issues, said John Welsh, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Although a relatively small amount of dogs were captured, “we believed the strong presence was warranted in light of this past weekend’s severe attack on a woman at her own property,” Welsh said in an email.

The woman, who was attacked by three dogs, remains hospitalized, officials said.

Video released by Animal Services shows they are pit bulls or pit bull mixes.

Welsh told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that the woman was doing laundry outside her home on Mitchell Road when she was attacked around 10 a.m. Saturday. The dogs’ owner has been identified, he added.

Those dogs are now impounded, and officials are seeking a “destruction order” for all three, Welsh said.

A hearing officer is reviewing the request and is expected to make a decision within 10 days.