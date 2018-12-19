× Fontana Man Arrested on Suspicion of Coercing Children to Send Him Sexually Explicit Photos Online

A 28-year-old Fontana man has been arrested after he allegedly pretended to be a girl on social media and solicited children for nude photos, police said.

Raul Solis was arrested Monday at his home in the 13000 block of Seville Avenue after the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found Solis to be receiving child pornographic images/videos via Facebook.

Officers searched Solis’s home and found several electronic storage devices which he used to view and distribute child pornography through various social media sites, Fontana Police said. Solis was allegedly pretending to be a girl and coercing children to send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

At least three underage children have been identified as victims, although the investigation into Solis’s devices is ongoing.