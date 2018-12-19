For Second Time in 2 Days, Ultralight Plane Drops Cargo Near Border, This Time in Effort to Smuggle Humans, Border Patrol Says

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer's patch is seen as they unveil a new mobile app for international travelers arriving at Miami International Airport on March 4, 2015. (Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

For the second time in two days, an ultralight aircraft was used in an illegal cross-border operation, this time to smuggle two Chinese nationals into the U.S., according to Customs and Border Protection.

The latest incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday when agents were made aware that an ultralight plane had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border agents tracked the plane to a remote area near Calipatria, southeast of the Salton Sea, where they spotted a 2004 Dodge Neon and came across two Chinese nationals and a Mexican man they suspect was there to pick up the pair.

All three were taken into custody. Officials said the Mexican national was legally in the U.S. but was not a resident.

