For Second Time in 2 Days, Ultralight Plane Drops Cargo Near Border, This Time in Effort to Smuggle Humans, Border Patrol Says

For the second time in two days, an ultralight aircraft was used in an illegal cross-border operation, this time to smuggle two Chinese nationals into the U.S., according to Customs and Border Protection.

The latest incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday when agents were made aware that an ultralight plane had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border agents tracked the plane to a remote area near Calipatria, southeast of the Salton Sea, where they spotted a 2004 Dodge Neon and came across two Chinese nationals and a Mexican man they suspect was there to pick up the pair.

All three were taken into custody. Officials said the Mexican national was legally in the U.S. but was not a resident.

