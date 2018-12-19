How USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Became the Center of LAPD’s Largest Sex Abuse Probe

BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Admin’s Restrictions on Who Can Apply for Asylum
December 19, 2018
Dr. George Tyndall is seen in an undated photo obtained from USC by the Los Angeles Times. On the right, an undated photo shows the University of Southern California. (Credit: USC; Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Dr. George Tyndall arrived on the USC campus in the summer of 1989. The university had advertised for a full-time gynecologist for the student health center, and Tyndall, then 42, was an enthusiastic candidate.

“My mission will be to do everything I can to help Trojan women avoid the many preventable catastrophes that I have seen,” Tyndall declared during the job interview, according to a written account he provided to The Times. “And I will do so for as long as I am mentally and physically able, hopefully well into my 80s.”

USC offered a salary that was a fraction of what Tyndall’s peers elsewhere earned, but he saw rewards beyond money. The job, he would later say, allowed him to shepherd female students safely to womanhood, steering them around sexually transmitted diseases, unplanned pregnancies and other hazards.

“The way I saw patients at USC — I would think to myself, ‘This is my chance. She hasn’t made any mistakes yet,’” Tyndall said in an interview this spring.

