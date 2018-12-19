Human Trafficking Sting in Lancaster Leads to 8 Arrested, 1 Detained: Sheriff

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of crimes including pimping and prostitution during a human trafficking sting in Lancaster, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Wednesday.

Seven of the individuals arrested on Tuesday were men who allegedly solicited undercover sheriff’s deputies for “various sex acts,” officials said in a news release. They were all booked into the sheriff’s station in Lancaster.

Deputies also arrested 22-year-old Keeyale Jackson on suspicion of having an outstanding felony warrant in connection with pimping, officials said.

Another woman was detained on suspicion of prostituting and was offered victim-centered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST), according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Both women were also booked into the Lancaster station.