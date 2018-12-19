× L.A. County Detectives Working to Locate Man Accused of Selling Teens for Sex Online

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on suspicion of trafficking three teen girls over the past two years.

Jermaine Daevon Magee, 25, allegedly sold the teenagers repeatedly by advertising them for sexual encounters over the internet, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victims were between the ages of 14 and 16, officials said.

The criminal activity allegedly began in 2017 and has continued this year.

A co-defendant in the case, Tatiana Warren, is already in custody, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Magee is being sought on a felony arrest warrant for human trafficking and pimping of a minor. His bail has been set at $475,000, authorities said.

The suspect has been known to frequent the areas of Inglewood, Norwalk, L.A., Long Beach, Lynwood, Compton and South L.A., according to sheriff’s officials.

Detectives describe him as being a black man, measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a Bentley logo tattooed on his left forearm, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s Human Trafficking Bureau at 323-526-5156. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.