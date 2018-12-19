× L.A. Teachers to Strike Jan. 10 if No Settlement Is Reached

The union representing Los Angeles teachers announced Wednesday that it will strike on Jan. 10 if a settlement is not reached by then.

An agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District seems increasingly unlikely as each side dismisses the other’s position as untenable.

“This is the proverbial line in the sand,” said UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard. “It’s significant because it tells members to prepare to strike, but it also lets the district know: ‘Let’s get a deal now or we’re striking.’ I think it elevates the stakes when a date is announced.”

Union leaders made their announcement Wednesday morning at their Koreatown headquarters, defining the dispute as a battle for the future of education in the nation’s second-largest school system.

