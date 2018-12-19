LAPD Disciplinary Board Rules Commander Charged With Public Intoxication in Glendale Should Lose Her Job

A Los Angeles police commander who was charged with public intoxication after an altercation with Glendale police in April should lose her job, a disciplinary board decided Tuesday.

The ruling on the dismissal of Nicole Mehringer, made by a three-person LAPD Board of Rights panel, must be approved by Chief Michel Moore.

Mehringer’s attorney, Brad Gage, said his client is willing to be demoted one rank to captain. But if Moore fires her, he said, she will likely sue, challenging the evidence used in the disciplinary proceeding.

Mehringer may also file a separate lawsuit alleging she was treated more harshly than male LAPD officers who committed drinking-related offenses, Gage said.

