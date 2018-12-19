LAPD Seeks Info on Burglary Crew That Has Hit 26 Residences in North Hollywood Area This Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are working to apprehend a group of thieves who have burglarized 26 homes across North Hollywood and Sun Valley since October, officials said Wednesday.

The most recent incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Bellaire Avenue, in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

In that incident, three men — one of them wearing a mask — entered the residence and made off with a safe, investigators said.

The men were fled the neighborhood in a newer model Nissan Rouge with paper plates from Beverly Hills BMW that was being driven by a fourth suspect, LAPD said.

It was the latest incident in a burglary series that began Oct. 15. The case is unusual because of the high amount of break-ins in an concentrated area within a relatively short span of time, investigators said.

The thieves have been targeting single-family homes in the area of Coldwater Canyon Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue, between Roscoe Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, police said.

The suspects seek out homes with minimal or no lighting and gain access by smashing rear sliding glass doors. Once inside, they look for jewelry, cash, designer handbags and firearms to steal, according to LAPD.

Officials said guns were taken in several break-ins.

The men are believed to be working in crews of two to four people, hitting homes between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., and have been spotted in vehicles with paper plates.

The three men seen in Monday's incident were all about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed between 160 and 180 pounds, officials said.

They were dressed mostly in black, with hoodies and long pants, although one suspect's shoes were blue and another's were grey.

In addition to the Nissan, they have been seen driving a white Kia sedan and a white Cadillac Escalade with paper plates, police said.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD's North Hollywood area burglary detectives at 818-754-8378 or 818-754-8377. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.