Local Girl Shines as Pop Star for a Day With Help From Make-A-Wish Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little girl's dream of being a pop star for a day came true on Wednesday, with a little help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Orange County School of the Arts.

Kaylin Guevara, 8, arrived in style as she pulled up to the O.C. School of the Arts in a limousine with tons of cheering fans waiting to take selfies and get autographs on the red carpet.

Kaylin is dealing with a very rare undiagnosed gastrointestinal condition that requires her to be on an IV up to 16 hours a day. Her mom says she also requires blood transfusions, sometimes multiple times per week.

Although she has spent much of her young life in the hospital, that hasn't stopped her from pursuing her love of music.

A few years ago, her mom says, a music therapist showed up in Kaylin's hospital room and something struck a chord. She has been in love with music ever since.

When Make-A-Wish and O.C. School of the Arts heard about her wish, they made it happen.

On Wednesday, she took the stage and sang her heart out. In a sparkling dress, she reached out to the crowd and sang the hits.

At the end of her show, she thanked all the fans in attendance.

"I want to thank my cousins, you guys for making these signs for me, and this just means a lot to me. Thank you," Kaylin said.

Her parents and sisters were beaming they watched Kaylin living her dream to be a pop star for a day.