‘Silver Revolver Bandit’ Linked to Several Crimes in Riverside Is Arrested After Botched Robbery Left Clerk Shot

A man linked to series of incidents in Riverside, including a botched robbery that left a clerk shot earlier this month, has been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

Dubbed the “Silver Revolver Bandit,” Ray Daniel Morgan, is believed to be responsible for one robbery, two attempted robberies and a carjacking in Riverside, Riverside Police Detective Karla Corbett told KTLA.

In one of the attempted robberies on Dec. 5, the suspect assaulted and shot a clerk in the arm at a Circle K store in the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard after the clerk was unable to get the register open.

The gunman punched the victim, causing a facial fracture, then opened fire as he fled the store.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.

The weapon, a silver revolver, has not been recovered.

Morgan was identified on Dec. 10 and was arrested the next day on suspicion of robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

Morgan was also apparently wanted in two robberies that occurred in Moreno Valley, Corbett said, without elaborating on those cases.

