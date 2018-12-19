Man Fatally Shot, Juvenile Wounded While Standing in Driveway in Baldwin Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for whoever killed a man and wounded a juvenile in a double shooting in Baldwin Park Tuesday night.

A shots fired call was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 15000 block of Olive Street.

As Baldwin Park police were responding, the call was upgraded to a gunshot victim down, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Robert Gray said.

Arriving officers found 2 victims down who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gray said.

The second victim, a 15-year-old, was transported to a local hospital.

The teen was treated and has been released, Gray said.

Investigators believe that a car pulled up and someone opened fire as the two victims were standing in a driveway.

It was unclear if the gunman or gunmen got out of the vehicle during the shooting, Gray said.

No descriptions of the vehicle or the suspects were immediately available.

Investigators were trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Gray said there were no weapons found on the victims.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.