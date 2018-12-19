× Man Seen Brutally Stabbing Homeless Man on Downtown L.A. Bench in Newly Released Video; $50K Reward Offered

A $50,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the capture and arrest of a man seen brutally stabbing a homeless man on a bench in downtown L.A. until he falls to the ground, in videos released by the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday.

On Nov. 6, the brutal killing near 9th Street and Grand Avenue was captured on graphic surveillance video and shows a homeless man being pummeled on by a man wearing a light gray hooded sweater, according to LAPD. Paramedics responded to the area and transported the victim, 58-year-old Hernando Perez, to California Hospital Medical Center.

He died from his wounds two days later.

Through the release of three video clips showing the suspect — including one that captures the actual attack — police are reaching out for the public’s help identifying the killer. The reward is being offered with assistance from the office of L.A. City Councilman José Huizar, police said.

Perez was on a bench when a man walked up and suddenly lunged at him, swinging his arm over the homeless man repeatedly until he fell off the bench, as seen in graphic video released by police.

The suspect then grabbed a backpack sitting next to the bench and threw one last jab at Perez before running off, video shows.

“We’re still investigating robbery as a potential motive,” said Jason Sharman, an LAPD homicide detective on the case.

“There was no particular exchange or interaction between the two,” Sharman said.

The killer, described by police as a white male, was seen with a female companion in the same area of the killing about 30 to 45 minutes prior, Sharman said. Two other videos released by police capture his movements in nearby areas before and after the crime.

“We didn’t find witnesses to this, but the majority of our evidence is going to be captured on video,” Sharman said.

One of the other videos show the suspect walking up to a kiosk inside building somewhere nearby, wearing a dark blue baseball cap and a gray sweater with a “Thrasher” logo written across the front.

He is described by LAPD as white and between 25 to 35 years of age. He has a thin build and stands about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was a carrying a backpack with what appears to be a luggage tag, police said.

In a third video clip, he is seen wearing a white shirt with a dark-colored logo while carrying what appears to be the same sweater in one of his arms. His pants are dark-colored and he’s seen wearing black tennis shoes with white soles as he walks up to a flight of escalators at the 505 Flower shopping center a few blocks away.

The female companion that was seen with him is described by LAPD as a white woman with a small to medium build, who is short and was wearing black pants with white stripes and a dark-colored hat, according to police. She has brown hair that was worn in a pony tail at the time.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 213-996-1878. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 213-486-6606 while anonymous tips can be submitted by reaching L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.