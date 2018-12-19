× Officers Witness 20-Year-Old Hit His Mother Over the Head With a Hammer in Ventura: Police

Police officers in Ventura witnessed a 20-year-old man bludgeon his mother over the head with a hammer as he chased after her, authorities said Tuesday.

The officers were responding to a call about a family disturbance just before 7 p.m. on Monday at Peppertree Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, when they saw Gabriel Estrada going after his mother, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Earlier reports to police indicated Estrada was making threats and was armed with a hammer, officials said. When they got to the scene, officers allegedly saw the 43-year-old woman running from her son.

Officers deployed a Taser to subdue Estrada, and when that was not effective, they tackled him to the ground and then arrested him, according to police.

Meanwhile, police said, his mother was treated by first responders at the scene and transported to Ventura County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned Estrada had forced his way into a bedroom before police arrived and verbally threatened his 14-year-old sister, officials said. She was not injured.

Estrada was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, making terrorist threats, felony child endangerment and felony vandalism, police said.

Prior to being booked into Ventura County Jail, he was cleared by Ventura County Medical Center for minor injuries he sustained during the arrest.

No other details were released by police.