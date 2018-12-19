Officials Release Name of Crossing Guard Killed in Simi Valley Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Wednesday released the name of the crossing guard killed near an elementary school in Simi Valley the previous day.

The Ventura County coroner's office identified the victim as Susan Burk, a 62-year-old Simi Valley woman.

She was standing on the northwest corner of Los Angeles and Socrates avenues just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday when a blue 2013 Chevy Cruze struck her, Simi Valley police Sgt. Steve Shorts said the day of the incident.

The crash, which happened a block south of Arroyo Elementary School, involved two other vehicles, officials said.

The sergeant said the woman was taken to a trauma center. Two hours later, officials learned that she had died.

Shorts described the victim as a longtime employee of the city.

"This is not her normal intersection; my understanding is she was covering for another crossing guard," Shorts told KTLA.

Authorities provided no further information.

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this report.