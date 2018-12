Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the Rose Parade on Jan. 1 less than two weeks away, Pasadena officials provided a slew of safety tips to those planning on attending the popular annual New Year's Day event. Courtney Friel reports from Pasadena for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Dec. 19, 2018.

For more information, plus a list of roads that will be closed, visit the City of Pasadena's website here.