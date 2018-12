Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott performed at a fifth-annual toy giveaway held Wednesday at Nickerson Gardens in Watts, an event Los Angeles County housing officials and Top Dawg Entertainment team up to host. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Dec. 19, 2018.

🎄🎅🏾 5TH ANNUAL TDE CHRISTMAS: NICKERSON GARDENS. WED 12/19 12PM - 4PM ONLY🎄*ANY AND ALL DONATIONS ACCEPTED. PLEASE BRING AN UNWRAPPED GIFT FOR FREE ADMISSION. 🎁🎁🎁 #TDE pic.twitter.com/Y17cmeoaX2 — TOP DAWG ENT (@TopDawgEnt) December 14, 2018