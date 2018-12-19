Suspect in Deadly Shooting of Sacramento Librarian Allegedly Also Had Run-Ins at St. Louis Libraries: Report

Authorities say a man charged in the killing of a Sacramento librarian was repeatedly thrown out of libraries throughout the St. Louis area earlier this year after causing disturbances.

The Sacramento Bee reports that 56-year-old Ronald Seay had been barred from at least two St. Louis area libraries, had threatened librarians and had a warrant out for his arrest.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Amber Clark last week in the parking lot of the North Natomas Public Library. Officials have said he was issued a no trespass order for the library after causing a disturbance there in October.

In Ferguson, Missouri, he is accused of issuing threats because he believed staff stole his wallet. In Brentwood, Missouri, he took a puppy with him to a library and refused to leave.

Brentwood Chief of Police Joseph Speiss says Seay was “clearly showing a pattern.”

