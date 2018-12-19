× ULA Prepares Spy Satellite Launch at Vandenberg AFB on Wednesday After 3 Previous Tries Scrubbed

The United Launch Alliance hopes the fourth time will be the charm as it prepares to blast off a Delta IV Heavy rocket out of the Central Coast’s Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday evening.

Three previous tries to launch the sky satellite into orbit have been scrubbed since Dec. 7. The latest attempt occurred Tuesday, when high winds prompted ULA to again abort the NROL-71 mission.

An unexpected condition that developed seven seconds before liftoff on Dec. 8 prompted the cancelation of the second attempt. And the first try, which took place a day earlier, was delayed for an unspecified reason.

Wednesday’s launch is scheduled to take place at 5:44 p.m., ULA announced on Twitter. It will be streamed live online, with commentary slated to start at 5:24 p.m.

The 233-foot-tall rocket is set to deploy a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

This will be ULA’s second Delta IV Heavy launch in under four months, and the private space launch company’s 132nd mission overall.

One step closer to launch of the #NROL71 #DeltaIVHeavy. The MST is parked and processing continues as we work towards a 5:44pm PST launch tonight. Follow our live launch blog for updates at https://t.co/wLoggekye0 pic.twitter.com/qu9W55maOe — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 19, 2018