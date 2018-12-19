Yuma Police Officer Found Guilty of Raping Wife’s Cousin in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jared Elkins, a former Yuma police officer accused of assaulting a female relative during a stay at her home in San Diego last year, has been found guilty of rape, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

A jury determined Elkins was convicted of multiple crimes, including forcible rape, oral copulation by force and sexual penetration by force, but not guilty on other charges related to the intoxication of a victim.

Elkins, 34, faces up to 14 years behind bars when he is sentenced on March 8.

He was first accused of raping his then-wife's cousin inside her home in the Kensington neighborhood in September 2017. Elkins admitted having an affair with the victim while on vacation in San Diego but denied forcing himself on her.

Defense attorneys argued the 23-year-old victim fabricated the story of sexual assault after changing her mind and feeling guilty about having an inappropriate relationship with Elkins.

Prosecutors say Elkins threatened the alleged victim to remain silent during the act, a charge he has denied.

Elkins was a seven-year veteran of the Yuma Police Department before he eventually resigned.