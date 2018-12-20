2 Men Sentenced for Month-Long Spate of Carjackings, Robberies, Kidnapping in Oxnard

Two men have been sentenced for their roles in two carjackings, two robberies and a kidnapping that took place over less than a month in 2017 in Oxnard, officials said.

Carlos Avila, 21, of Oxnard received a state prison term of nine years and four months on Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. He pleaded guilty last year to charges of robbery and carjacking and admitted that the crimes were gang related.

Joseph Salas, 19, of Oxnard was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months to life on Nov. 28, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and two counts of robbery, also admitting that the crimes were gang related.

The charges stem from three separate crimes that took place in Oxnard in April of 2017.

Salas and three accomplices kidnapped and carjacked a man on April 3, 2017, prosecutors said. They forced their way into the victim’s car and ordered him to drive them through the city while brandishing a shotgun. When the victim managed to escape from his car, Salas and the others drove off in it.

Prosecutors said Salas and an accomplice also robbed a man of his wallet, cell phone and car keys at gunpoint on April 6, 2017.

Salas, Avila and a juvenile suspect then carjacked a man and robbed him of his wallet on April 29, 2017, authorities said.

The Oxnard Police Department and Ventura County Sheriff’s Department carried out the investigation.